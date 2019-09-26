Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 697,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 443,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.