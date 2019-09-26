Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.34. Neonode shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 329 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEON shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 40.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

