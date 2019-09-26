Netcall plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:NET)

Netcall plc (LON:NET) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NET traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 23.50 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,291. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.90. Netcall has a 12 month low of GBX 27.15 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.28 ($0.87).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

