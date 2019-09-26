Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $425.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $425.00 price objective by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.57% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.04. 564,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,191 shares of company stock worth $44,831,164. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

