Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,651. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

In other Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.