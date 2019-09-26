New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Down 3.2%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 22,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,453,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $61,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

