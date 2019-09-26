New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.83, approximately 220,048 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 222,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

