New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on New Destiny Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

About New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

