New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 222,476 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.43.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

