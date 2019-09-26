New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79, approximately 1,718,712 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 932,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.15.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.29%.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:NEWM)

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

