Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $43.00 by Barclays

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $43.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. 6,270,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,360 shares of company stock worth $3,358,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

