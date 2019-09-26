Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.14

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.14 and traded as low as $186.80. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $187.40, with a volume of 1,134,810 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $571.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.72.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Insiders sold 48,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,884 over the last quarter.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

