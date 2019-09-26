NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 25%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,318,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 370,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

About NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

