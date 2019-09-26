NFI Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

NFI stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.88. 116,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$24.89 and a 1-year high of C$52.10.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$914.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Phyllis Elaine Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,237.05. Also, Senior Officer Paul Soubry bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,604.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,964,893.73. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,500 shares of company stock worth $3,526,083 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFI. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.67.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.