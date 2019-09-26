Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an in-line rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

NKE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 330,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

