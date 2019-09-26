Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nike to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

