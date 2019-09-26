NIX (NIX) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $75,672.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,111.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.02048894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.02663246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00669340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00708746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00430938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

