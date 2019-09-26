Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,822 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 248,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 146.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 184,148 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 75.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,462,000 after purchasing an additional 277,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 444,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,757. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

