Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.79

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $12.23. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 48,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

