Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.45. 520,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$348.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.19.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

