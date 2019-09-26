NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NBY remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.