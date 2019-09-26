Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given a $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 492,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,601. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $59,451.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,841 shares of company stock valued at $117,114. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Novavax by 7,685.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Novavax by 86.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 713,752 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

