Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Set at $35.00 by B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been given a $35.00 target price by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NVAX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 492,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,601. Novavax has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John A. Herrmann III sold 3,643 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $25,756.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $31,906.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,841 shares of company stock valued at $117,114. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

