NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1036000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $559,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.56.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 million for the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

