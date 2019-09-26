Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.56, approximately 5,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

