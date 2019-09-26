NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. 124,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,868. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,943 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,337 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

