Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.15.

NYSE OBE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,842. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.22.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBE. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obsidian Energy (OBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.