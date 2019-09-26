Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.29. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63.

In other news, insider Neill Abrams purchased 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Insiders bought 11,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,220 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.