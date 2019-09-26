OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

OFG Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

OFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

