OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Tops $42.19 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00025973 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last week, OKB has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $71.92 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.05397949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015002 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

