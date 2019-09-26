Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) Shares Down 1%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, 4,050 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

