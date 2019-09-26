On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price (down from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 389.20 ($5.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $510.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.99. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.