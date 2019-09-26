Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTX. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 37,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $45,807.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $30,923.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,207 shares of company stock worth $1,338,011. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

