OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $215,514.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.05456283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,986,778 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.