Online Resources Co. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ORCC)

Online Resources Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Online Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 2,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16. Online Resources has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Online Resources (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Online Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Online Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Online Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Online Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Online Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

