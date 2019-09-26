ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

