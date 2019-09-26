OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.27

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.00. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 15,582 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

