Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 5.4%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 2,816,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,542,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,176.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock worth $558,000. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

