Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.67

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.65. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

