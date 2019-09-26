Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orange by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 342,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orange by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,758. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orange has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

