Orchid Island Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,433. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.