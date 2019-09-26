Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Update

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,854. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 369,348 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

