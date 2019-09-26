OZ Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,340,478 CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,340,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,000. OZ Management LP owned 0.93% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 15,360,515 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,409. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $698.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

