OZ Management LP Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

OZ Management LP reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,621,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of OZ Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OZ Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after buying an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 792,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,779,672. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

