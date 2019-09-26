OZ Management LP Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OZ Management LP decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,507 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167,552 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 1.0% of OZ Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OZ Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $190,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,507,000 after buying an additional 384,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.7% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,355,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.79. 132,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,902. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,343.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

