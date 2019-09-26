OZ Management LP Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

OZ Management LP bought a new position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 372,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Zynga by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,044,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 132,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,830.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,663 shares of company stock worth $740,551 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

