OZ Management LP Makes New Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,536,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $313,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,361. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

