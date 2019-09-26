OZ Management LP Purchases New Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,255,000. OZ Management LP owned about 0.24% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,822,000 after buying an additional 380,979 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Humana by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Humana by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 783,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,752,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Humana by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $260.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

