Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) to Issue $0.26 — Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2649 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.26.

