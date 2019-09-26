Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

BATS:PWS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

